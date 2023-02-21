Submissions have been invited for an interactive map offering a "regional tour" of queer history in the North East, with co-ordinators putting out the call for more people to add their voices.
Ms Sheehan said it was positive for her hometown to be selected for its own augmented reality map where she knew there were countless stories to be shared.
"We have always been here but that history has not been able to be preserved until now," Ms Sheehan said.
"It is important for young queer people to see that they do have a heritage and that they can connect to that."
The Queer-ways project started over lockdowns in Melbourne to combat the loss of connection felt by the queer community. Following its high number of responses, Queer-ways was funded to create a map for Albury-Wodonga, as well as for Mildura and Daylesford.
Ms Sheehan said the Albury-Wodonga map was so far filling mostly with stories of community initiatives and services, such as the first Border Pride Fair Day or the Gateway Health Gender Centre. She said she hoped to see more personal stories added as word of the project spread.
"It would be great if it was personalised. Those stories are relevant and they connect people to their own history, especially in terms of our region," Ms Sheehan said.
"It is an opportunity for the queer community to preserve their history and for it to be acknowledged that they are here."
Submissions can be made anonymously, individually or on behalf of an organisation or event, and will remain open in hopes the map will continue to grow for years to come. Ms Sheehan said all experiences were relevant to the map, with room for complex or difficult experiences as much as celebration and pride.
"In really rural areas you had to protect your self-preservation and not be out. There are still people in the community who cannot be out or do not want to be out because it is not safe for them. There is still the risk of rejection from family, friends or workplaces because of homophobia," Ms Sheehan said.
"These signposts acknowledge the resilience of people who are queer, who have had to survive in regional areas. It needs to be recognised that it still isn't safe for everyone to come out when there are no visible signposts on your journey, especially for young people."
