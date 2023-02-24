Farming lifestyle in distinguished area

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
A true rural lifestyle awaits at "Kaputar Park." Set on approximately 331 acres, the property is currently a beef-breeding operation but suits a range of different farming ventures.
The attractive brick-veneer home focuses on living with generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
There's a spacious kitchen with stone benchtops, ample storage and quality appliances.
Four bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes with walk-in-wardrobe and ensuite to the main, a central three-way family bathroom services the remainder of the home.
Climate control is via the slow combustion heater and two split systems.
The northern and southern sides of the home boast impressive alfresco areas.
The home is surrounded by established low-maintenance gardens with thought placed into the design with an assortment of native and drought-proof plants and trees hand-picked to suit the Australian climate.
Adjacent to the house yard is a fully established olive grove that has produced quality harvests over numerous years with a focus on olive oil production.
"The opportunity to purchase a true "rural" lifestyle farming property is becoming less and less if you are in the market to purchase a small farming property and give "Kaputar Park" every consideration," selling agent Tom Hanrahan said.
The land is made up of gently sloping and undulated country with a balance of both red and grey loam soils throughout with a small area of granite outcrop country.
The current owners have been diligent in the fertiliser application ensuring the incoming purchaser can begin a new venture with full production.
The pasture has been well cared for with some areas of improved pasture and the remainder quality native species.
The property has been subdivided into easy-to-manage paddocks for stock rotation, fencing is in good order with two barbed wires, three plain wires and hinge joint through most fences.
Water supply includes rainwater, town mains water and spring and catchment dams. A reticulated trough system (gravity feed) ensures reliable stock water.
Working improvements include two lock-up machinery sheds plus open bay areas, a sizeable hay storage shed, steel cattle yards with modern undercover crush and well-designed forcing yards.
