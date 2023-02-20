PINK Floyd fans are in for a wild ride as a major tribute show tours this winter.
Australian Rock Collective (ARC) will embark on a national tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the most successful concept album of all time, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.
Touring capital and regional cities this June-July including Albury Entertainment Centre on June 27, ARC - the supergroup - comprised of Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Kram (Spiderbait) - will perform The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety before returning to the stage to take on a selection of Pink Floyd classics.
The Dark Side of the Moon tour follows ARC's unanimously praised renditions of Neil Young's Harvest and The Beatles' Let It Be Live last year and the extended dates of The Beatles' Abbey Road tours in 2019-2020.
The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, was released in March 1973 and became one of the most successful and influential albums of all-time.
An innovate soundscape heralded as the pinnacle of atmospheric, progressive psychedelic rock, the album enjoyed not only critical acclaim but was also Pink Floyd's commercial breakthrough.
The masterpiece stayed in the Billboard charts for 15 years and continues to notch up 250,000 sales annually, adding to the 45 million-plus it already boasts.
Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday.
My Live Nation members can join the pre-sale from 10am on Tuesday.
