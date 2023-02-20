The Border Mail
ARC brings Pink Floyd tribute show to Albury Entertainment Centre this winter

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
February 20 2023 - 11:00am
ARC will perform The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety as well as Pink Floyd classics as part of a national tour this winter. Catch them in Albury on Tuesday, June 27.

PINK Floyd fans are in for a wild ride as a major tribute show tours this winter.

