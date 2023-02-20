International superstar Jo Weston gave these young netballers memories for life when she rocked up in Beechworth on Sunday.
Weston, who has played more than 50 games for the Australian Diamonds, ran skills and drills sessions for junior and senior players over two hours at Baarmutha Park.
The 29-year-old, from Corowa, helped the Diamonds to Commonwealth gold last year and provided plenty of valuable insights for the 80 netballers who showed up to the courts.
"It was incredibly humbling," Beechworth coach Bailey Lang said.
"Jo is an amazing human, extremely generous, she tried to learn all the girls' names, gave any information we were after and asked a lot of questions.
"We did skills and drills, lots of ball work, talked about technique in terms of changing direction and having really powerful legs and fast take-off - plus watching the ball, which is always important as a netballer.
"It meant heaps to the girls to have Jo there.
"Just being able to meet someone who's a current Australian Diamond netballer, they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."
The day started with breakfast followed by an empowerment session around leadership for women.
Weston arrived at 10.30am and coached the juniors first before working alongside the senior players.
Netballers from Chiltern, Wangaratta, Wodonga Bulldogs, Wodonga Saints and Yackandandah joined their Bushies counterparts.
"It was a really good experience and the feedback we had from netballers outside our club was really nice to hear," Lang said.
"They felt it was well-organised, the information was spot-on and exactly what they needed to hear and being invited into our club, they didn't feel like they were outsiders.
"It was great to get a lot of us together to discuss how important it is for women to stay in sport."
Lang coaches the A-grade and B-grade at Beechworth as well as serving the club as wellbeing officer.
"We're going to have another tough season at Beechworth," she admitted.
"Senior numbers are pretty tight.
"We'll have three grades, which is good, but from here on in, our focus is really driving junior development and getting junior numbers up so that in the next two to three years, we're not so dry in terms of senior numbers.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Community sport is not just about playing games, it's about being challenged and socially being connected.
"When all of those key components come together, you make a successful club.
"It's not just about winning and being competitive but if we have a club environment where everybody feels safe, wanted and connected, that's when the club starts to become successful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.