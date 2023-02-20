The Border Mail
Jo Weston: Australian Diamonds star coaches junior and senior players at Beechworth

By Steve Tervet
February 20 2023 - 2:30pm
Jo Weston spent hours coaching and talking to netballers of all ages at Beechworth on the weekend, with half a dozen clubs represented. Pictures by James Wiltshire

International superstar Jo Weston gave these young netballers memories for life when she rocked up in Beechworth on Sunday.

