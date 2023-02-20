Chris Hyde is back at the Albury Sportsground.
The Tigers legend has accepted a role on Albury's coaching staff, working closely with the midfielders.
Fellow seven-time premiership player Luke Packer is also on board as backline coach, while Dale Carroll will mentor the forwards.
Hyde joined Albury from Richmond in 2009 and went on to play more than 200 games for the club.
He claimed the Did Simpson Medal in 2009, the Morris Medal in 2017 and also took out two club best-and-fairests.
"Chris had a couple of years off, he was doing some dog training and exploring other interests," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles said.
"He played nearly 100 games of AFL and he's a club legend.
"Luke Packer played close to 300 games here so to have those guys and Dale Carroll, who's won a couple of flags here, in the box, is really good.
"Hopefully I'm not up there for too long (with a foot injury) but to have those guys up there, with Hydey's experience, is going to be so important.
"He's great with developing players and he takes real pride in that so that's a real element he'll bring."
Tapping into such strong links with the club's recent past is going to be a major asset for Miles and co-coach Shaun Daly as they bid to lead Albury back into O and M premiership contention.
"Those guys bleed yellow and black so they've got a vested interest in what we're doing and they're buying in," Miles said.
"We've got a really young group this season.
"We identified that between 18 and 24, we've got a large portion of our list in that age bracket, so that development and having those real key mentors is going to be massive for us."
After an intra-club fixture at Wodonga Senior Secondary College on March 11, the Tigers host Norwood and East Keilor in practice matches at the Sportsground on March 18 and 25.
