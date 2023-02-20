The Border Mail
Baranduda couple mark 75th wedding anniversary, reveal secrets of true love

By Ted Howes
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
Roy and Joyce Streeter arrived in Australia in 1963 as "10 pound Poms" and moved to the Border region in the 70s when they found the pace there a bit more to their style. The couple celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ten years ago when Roy and Joyce Streeter's 65th wedding anniversary made the news they were the talk of Howlong.

Ted Howes

