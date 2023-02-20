Ten years ago when Roy and Joyce Streeter's 65th wedding anniversary made the news they were the talk of Howlong.
The pair, Border region residents since 1977, are well known among the lawn bowls fraternity and say their friends will no doubt still be talking about them.
On Tuesday, February 21, as they mark their diamond anniversary, Mr Streeter says: "Now the old bowlers in the area will be saying, 'is that silly old bugger still alive?'
"But that's OK - we both have a lot of mates at the Howlong Bowls Club - Joyce is a life member."
The couple proudly proclaim three secrets to living a long and happy life - and to still be madly in love 75 years later.
"Patience and love ... and bowling," they said in unison.
The pair met in England in 1947 when Mr Streeter, originally from Sussex was 18 and his wife-to-be, born in Kent, was 17.
The couple became neighbours and, just over a year later, found themselves in a Tonbridge registry office exchanging vows.
"I had joined the army by then and was posted in Egypt but I travelled back to marry Joyce," he said.
In 1963 they embraced the idea of being "10 pound Poms" and moved to Melbourne where they bought a house at Greensborough, Mr Streeter by then a bricklayer.
In the 1970s, however, they grew weary of the "busy-ness" of Melbourne and decided to head north to the more peaceful Border region.
"We moved to Howlong and I bought a block of land and then built our home which we lived in until about 18 months ago," Mr Streeter said.
Mrs Streeter at that time was working as a manageress at an Albury interior decoration firm.
"We came to love this part of the world," Mrs Streeter said.
"We had to sell up at Howlong about 18 months and came here to Baranduda - we quite like it here, it's peaceful and relaxing.
"It's not quite the same as being at home, but it's comfortable."
Mr Streeter said he still keeps in touch with their bowler mates.
"I love to get out to Howlong Bowls Club on Friday nights sometimes, they have a band playing and I get to have a few beers with our old mates," he said.
"But we mostly stay here, it's not easy to move around these days but our kids still come around to take us out."
The couple have one son who lives at Kiewa and two daughters, both of whom live at Thurgoona.
Their son, Alan, said his parents enjoyed an anniversary party at the Commercial Golf Club last Saturday night but this week were just relaxing.
"Romance is still very strong between them," Alan Streeter said. "Tomorrow we're having prawn cocktails for lunch - they should have made it oysters, an anniversary like that."
