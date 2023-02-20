The Border Mail

Adelaide Strikers premiership bat says Gabby Sutcliffe will be all-rounder

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:15pm
ACT Meteors' Gabby Sutcliffe has had a breakout season in the WNCL, impressing in the three disciplines again on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

ACT Meteors' coach Jono Dean says Border product Gabby Sutcliffe will join an exclusive club in the coming seasons in the Women's National Cricket League.

Sports Journalist

Local News

