ACT Meteors' coach Jono Dean says Border product Gabby Sutcliffe will join an exclusive club in the coming seasons in the Women's National Cricket League.
The WNCL club completed its season commitments with a home double-header against Victoria, winning last Friday's game, but falling in the final match on Sunday.
Sutcliffe opened the bowling, but it was a fighting 23 at No. 10, along with a handful of other impressive batting performances, which has the Adelaide Strikers premiership player (2017-18) excited for the youngster's future as a genuine all-rounder.
"She's definitely well on the way, I can see her batting in the top six and bowling 10 overs, plus a weapon in the field," Dean suggested.
"It's going to take some time and there's not many in the country who can sustain those three skills sets, you've got to be very good.
"She's going to be a very, very good batter, she's got a great technique, she's starting to hit the ball harder and has taken some opportunities down the order."
Sutcliffe is already one of the Meteors' best fielders, outlining that skill with a superb run out of emerging Victorian batter Ella Hayward on Sunday.
"Gabby moved well to the left, it was a good throw and nailed the stumps," Dean said.
"Gabby's one that works really hard on her fielding, it's a new position for her this year, we've thrown her in some hotspots because she's so quick and has a good arm."
The magical moment summed up Sutcliffe's development.
"Gabby just keeps getting better and better, a couple of years ago she came in, off contract, and might have played two games, last year a few more, but now she's a mainstay," Dean praised.
"Her development's come just as much in the off-field space, in the gym, she's strong and getting stronger, moves well and is fast.
"She's an all-round athlete and we're really stoked with how she's developed."
That added strength is also helping her right-arm bowling.
"She can stand up a bit taller and hit the crease harder, run in faster and that speed and strength into the crease will translate to speed of ball," Dean remarked.
"Gabby also understands her game a little more, greater idea of where her wins are, so she's really good with understanding her field and taking ownership.
"She'll get a little faster and we've got a few ideas on how she can get better."
