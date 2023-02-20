A Beechworth woman who has been jailed for no other reason than her sexuality says she's overwhelmed by the progress made since those times.
Helen Gollan, originally from the Hunter Valley, took part in Newcastle Pride on Saturday, February 18.
More than 100 people gathered to march and celebrate along the city's foreshore.
"In those days, it was illegal for men (and women) to be found to be homosexual," Ms Gollan said.
"We were just found out - we lost our jobs, you couldn't get housing. You had no rights with your partner.
"In 1978, we'd had a gut full and we took to the streets.
"Now, it's called Mardi Gras."
Ms Gollan spoke to the assembled crowd at the weekend and said she was overwhelmed by the response and the progress that had been made in her near-50 years of involvement with Pride.
"I nearly cried," she said,
"Sometimes, it overwhelms me because I know that people are free.
"There's a lot more to do - a lot more to do - but basically we can walk around and be free.
"We're not necessarily going to be locked up, we're not going to be murdered, we're not going be put in jail for no reason."
In a surprise gesture, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp attended the march coordinated by Newcastle Pride to present the organisation's founder, Lee McDougall with the Community Recognition Award.
WorldPride - the global LGBT celebration that has travelled to a different host city for each event since it began in 2000 - kicks off in Sydney this year marking the first time the event has come to the southern hemisphere.
The event began in Sydney last Thursday, February 17, and continues until March 5.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
