A Border Bridge club is looking for new members to tackle the challenging card game.
Commercial Club Albury Bridge Club will host lessons, starting next month.
"In Bridge, you play with your partner against another pair," president Noreen Grant explained.
"The idea is Aces are always higher, so if someone plays the two of Hearts, and you have the Ace of Hearts, you've won that trick.
"It's a game that requires logic and planning, plus a lot of our players like it because it's a social event."
The Bridge Club, which has around 110 members, will host an eight-week program, comprising six lessons and two weeks of supervised play.
The lessons will be held on Tuesday afternoons, from March 21.
