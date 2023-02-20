The Border Mail
Magistrate refuses bail for Albury man over his non-compliance with court orders

By Nigel McNay
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
Man accused of inflicting head injury on female neighbour enters not guilty plea

An Albury man accused of picking up a glass bottle and using this to attack a neighbour in her own home has been refused bail.

