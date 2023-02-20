Man accused of inflicting head injury on female neighbour enters not guilty plea

An Albury man accused of picking up a glass bottle and using this to attack a neighbour in her own home has been refused bail.
Police alleged in Albury Local Court on Monday, February 20, that Timothy John Freeman left the woman suffering from a cut to her head.
But lawyer Graham Lamond said Freeman intended on fighting the claim, though without outlining the basis for his defence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He strenuously denies the allegations," Mr Lamond told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Freeman, 60, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mr Lamond said a friend of Freeman was willing to have him live with him in North Albury, well away from the woman, and that both men could provide sureties.
But Ms McLaughlin said the concern was Freeman had a "recent history of non-compliance with court orders. I note he has a lengthy record, including for matters of violence."
Ms McLaughlin said even more pertinent was the fact Freeman was placed on an intensive corrections order as recently as December 20 on charges of intentionally damage or destroy property and the contravention of an apprehended violence order.
In explaining her reasoning for denying Freeman bail, Ms McLaughlin outlined the allegations.
Freeman went to his neighbour's Albury home on Saturday and was invited inside.
Ms McLaughlin said it was alleged that Freeman picked up a glass bottle that was on a table "and he struck her to the face". The bottle did not break.
Prosecutor Sergeant Kayla Borchard agreed with her that the actual bodily harm component of the charge was made out by the cut, not by possible bruising that could be seen as a shaded area of skin in a photograph taken by police of her injuries.
Mr Lamond said "there might be another explanation for the cut on her face".
Ms McLaughlin said the short time between the cut being suffered and the police's arrival on scene only added to the strength of the prosecution case.
The charge was adjourned for mention on April 5.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.