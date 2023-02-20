Scooter fan given a fine for failing to figure out that yes, he needed a licence

An East Albury man has become the second man convicted in a matter of days for riding around the city on an electric scooter.
Shaun Thomas Stevens professed a complete ignorance of the law when stopped by police while flying along a major North Albury street at 60km/h.
To make his offending even worse in the eyes of the police, Stevens was only wearing a bicycle helmet.
That, police told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, February 20, "is not suitable for the vehicle being ridden on".
Stevens, 41, represented himself in court, pleading guilty to a single charge of being unlicensed for the class of vehicle.
After entering his plea, Stevens asked Ms McLaughlin whether he also had to have the electric scooter registered.
She told him the court was not there to provide legal advice.
Stevens, a scaffolder, of North Street, said walking was now the only way he got around town, including for work, as he had put the scooter up for sale.
His licence had expired on December 8, 2019.
Stevens was convicted and fined $520 and was handed a one-month licence disqualification, a far less hefty penalty than what was recently meted out to Lavington man Dean Simon Wilson.
The 40-year-old, who did not appear in court, was convicted and fined $3900, though that was on three charges including a second offence of being a never licensed person on the road.
Also, Wilson previously had been charged seven times with riding an unregistered motor vehicle or scooter and for not having a licence.
Police told the court yesterday how they were on patrol on January 9 just after 6pm when they saw Stevens riding a black and yellow electric scooter, without registration plates, east along Fallon Street.
He was going at an estimated speed of 60km/h
Before reaching the Hume Freeway overpass, Stevens turned left into and was stopped in Calimo Street.
"The accused made comment that the vehicle was capable of (reaching) 80km/h."
