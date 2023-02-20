The Border Mail
Shaun Thomas Stevens had his machine almost at full throttle in North Albury street

By Albury Court
February 21 2023 - 3:30am
Scooter fan given a fine for failing to figure out that yes, he needed a licence

An East Albury man has become the second man convicted in a matter of days for riding around the city on an electric scooter.

