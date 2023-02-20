AFTER seven events and a COVID interruption, the Albury-Wodonga Big Splash is no more.
Integral overseer Stephen Mamouney said preparation usually began in August and there was still some COVID uncertainty at that time last year and organising it had become increasingly hard.
"In the very early stage we weren't even sure we would get the second one going," Mr Mamouney said.
"Once we knew it was well supported we thought we would run it for 10 years and that would be enough for us, then when the pandemic came along it was a bit of a circuit breaker."
Fellow organiser Annette Baker said that COVID had changed dynamics with swimming and water polo.
"I just think with aquatics in Albury-Wodonga trying to get teams for an event at a local pool is not an easy thing any more," Mrs Baker said.
"It was a damn good thing, but it's probably for the best."
More than $100,000 was shared by headspace and Survivors of Suicide from the seven editions of the Big Splash which involved teams competing in various races.
IN OTHER NEWS
"That was a terrific result for an event that was not just raising money, it was all about raising awareness of mental health in a non-confrontational sort of way," Mr Mamouney said.
"What blew me away was the effort of people...they got dressed up in their costumes and put themselves out there."
Mrs Baker, who used funds from the Hume Bank-sponsored event to aid the Border's Winter Solstice evening, said "it did wonderful things as far as raising awareness for mental health".
She recalled after the first event, a participant saying now felt she could admit she had experience mental health difficulties.
Mr Mamouney noted other beneficial fundraising acts in the last two years.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.