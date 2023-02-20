NSW Greens call out minister's resignation for "shaking" voter confidence, propose reforms

Greater transparency is needed to combat real and perceived political corruption to salvage public confidence in democracy, say NSW Greens.
The voting age should also be lowered to 16 and the NSW Electoral Commission funded for outreach.
Speaking with Albury candidates Amanda Cohn and Eli Davern on February 17, Greens MP and spokesperson for young people Abigail Boyd said action was needed to preserve trust in democracy.
"This is the type of thing that shakes people's belief in democracy, and we absolutely have to keep those vested interests out if we are going to get people interested and feeling that their vote matters at the end of the day," Ms Boyd said.
"(Mr Tudehope) has shares in Transurban, which also just happens to be a company that this government has given a huge amount of contracts to and a lot of leeway."
Mr Tudehope's resignation came despite the premier receiving advice that cleared him of breaching the ministerial code of conduct, with the former minister defending the propriety of his disclosures.
"In Victoria they have 11 full time and 75 part time democracy ambassadors to go into communities to make sure people understand our democratic system and how they vote," Ms Boyd said.
"In NSW we have one person who is supposed to be servicing all the disparate communities across our state.
"We want to make sure we have the same amount of democracy ambassadors teaching people about civics, making sure they understand the political system, and reintroducing the excitement for democracy it feels like we have lost."
Member for Albury Justin Clancy was reached for comment and the Liberal-Nationals position on lowering the voting age to 16.
Mr Clancy was also asked if he agreed that teenagers being able to join Young Labor from 15 and the Young Liberals from the age of 16 without being able to vote was an argument for the change.
