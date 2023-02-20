The Border Mail
NSW Greens call out minister's resignation for "shaking" voter confidence, propose reforms

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Albury candidate Eli Davern, MP and spokesperson for young people Abigail Boyd and Upper House candidate Amanda Cohn spoke on attacks to democracy at the NSW Greens youth policy launch. Picture by Ash Smith.

Greater transparency is needed to combat real and perceived political corruption to salvage public confidence in democracy, say NSW Greens.

AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

