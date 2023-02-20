Albury's Congolese refugee community were told to get on their bikes on Monday, and the 26 migrants at the receiving end were delighted.
Rather than struggle with Albury's sometimes limited public transport system, the newly settled refugees got a rolling start to a future with plenty of help from the community.
The ambitious project to provide refugees with sensible transport came together with the help of the Red Cross and several local businesses which will provide up to 100 bicycles this year to help arrivals who struggle with many facets of living in their new home, transport being a major one.
Red Cross Humanitarian Settlement Program team leader Kirri-Lee Larsen said the city's refugee community were always grateful for any help they could get.
"The Red Cross receives these these refugees under the humanitarian program," she said. "We partnered with the Australian government to receive these arrivals and we offer case management services and support for 18 to 24 months post arrival.
"So as a part of that we help them with housing, employment, education, health, and one of our things that we help them with is also transport.
"But when they arrive, they don't have their driving licences, they don't money for cars, so they need to rely on walking or public transport which isn't always available in Albury.
"So they are really limited by what they can do and what they can access without these bikes."
She said Trek and Comet Cycles approached the Red Cross with the idea to "fill the gap".
"So through this partnership, we got these people bikes," she said.
Comet Cycles owner Charly McMillan said he had worked with Trek on the idea to provide the bikes and fund them with the help of Albury businesses.
"We had an opportunity to give these bikes to people who need them most," Mr McMillan said. "We thought, well who are the people who need them the most and refugees in Albury was one of the connections we had.
"We came a sort of conclusion that the best thing you can do for people in need is to help them in any way we can."
Mr MacMillan said the bikes were chosen for being simple, easy to maintain, easy to ride and in unisex sizing.
"But one of the main factors in the choice was choosing ones that stand out so people will recognise that these people are around, which is nice, so people can look out for them."
Other Albury businesses that made contributions were Toustone, Fernwood Fitness Albury, Baker Motors, Pixel Accountants, HappyTails Therapy Dogs, and the Bended Elbow pub.
