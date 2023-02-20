Darren Yates is stepping down from Murray United's board after nine years.
The former chairman's resignation as a director comes just a few weeks into the 2023 season.
"The past nine years I've spent on the board have been incredibly rewarding - and always challenging - and it is so pleasing to now see the club performing so well with four full squads, coaches and assistant coaches and the early results this season looking good," Yates said.
"The turnaround that has been achieved in the past 12 months has been incredible and is due to a lot of hard work from many people which is fantastic to see considering the club was in such a precarious position early last year.
"I'll aim to get to as many Murray United matches in Melbourne throughout this season and I look forward to catching up with the fantastic people from the club at every opportunity.
"Murray United Football Club will forever hold a very special place in the hearts of our family and has provided us with so many treasured memories and friendships and has helped instil great values in our children and given them the opportunity to develop to their potential as footballers in a regional setting.
"Murray United is such a valuable asset for our local community, giving our young players the chance to dream big and challenge themselves as well as the significant economic benefit the club generates for Albury-Wodonga and surrounds.
"Long may the club continue to thrive and prosper!
"Thank you to all fellow directors for your support over the years and keep up the great work.
"I look forward to seeing everyone again soon."
Paula May succeeded Yates as chair almost a year ago, while Brian Vanega has just started his second season as Murray's technical director.
Across the four age groups, United have won six of the 12 games they've played in NPL North so far this season, drawing one and losing five.
The U18s are second on the ladder, two points behind Melbourne Victory, having started the campaign with two wins and a draw under head coach Eddie Waslander.
