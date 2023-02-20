The Border Mail
Darren Yates resigns as a director of Murray United after nine years on the board

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Darren Yates will continue to follow Murray United's progress closely after stepping down as a director.

Darren Yates is stepping down from Murray United's board after nine years.

