Fishing enthusiasts around Bright will soon see their beloved Ovens River restored, and hopefully teeming with fish, as river works go ahead below Jack's swimming hole.
The project, which was awarded a $38,000 grant by the Victorian government, will be led by North East Catchment Management Authority in partnership with Alpine Fly Fishers.
Alpine Fly Fishers secretary Billy Hinton said the river suffered greatly due to the gold dredging of the previous century, and this project at the Mayfly Rise site aimed to rectify that.
"The dredging left wide shallow sections without shelter, which sustains little aquatic food and can become too warm for most fish species," Mr Hinton said.
"This grant, from the recreational fishing grants fund, will allow us to try and recreate something resembling the river as it was in earlier days with deeper holes and runs.
"This will give variability and create shade and shelter for trout and other fish species. It will improve conditions for aquatic insect species which forms part of the fishes' food chain and therefore will also benefit other aquatic fauna such as platypus and freshwater crayfish."
North East CMA will oversee the work at Mayfly Rise, which includes installing large boulders to improve river flows, leading to scour-pool development and fish resting areas; log jams to create further habitat niches, trap sediment, and support aquatic plant growth; establishing indigenous shading vegetation and providing a more challenging fishing experience by presenting a range of habitats.
North East CMA chief executive, Katie Warner, said that this project will provide amazing health benefits for the river.
"This project aligns strongly with the North East CMA's regional catchment strategy implementation, including supporting innovation in recreational fisheries management that enhances visitation while conserving the environment," she said.
