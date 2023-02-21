YOUR SAY: Learn from war history and keep standing with Ukraine

I find Mr Corbett's letter to be offensive. NATO is a defensive organisation set up to defend its members from an offensive Soviet Union, the repressive system that Putin is trying to repeat initially in Ukraine, then all the other countries that Russia held post-World War II. Stalin didn't trust the Cossacks with their long history of independence, and shipped huge numbers of them to Siberia. Is it any surprise that they are fighting? Mr Corbett does not mention the savagery of the Russians; his comments on politicians and journalists may be received well by some, but they apply mostly to the people who have never survived such destruction and I include the two people referred to in this letter.