The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Learn from war history and keep standing with Ukraine

By Letters to the Editor
February 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US President Joe Biden talks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his unannounced Kyiv visit. (AP PHOTO)

Learn from a devastating history

I wish to reject the opinion of Nicholas Stuart, published a couple of weeks ago, calling for a cessation of the resistance in Ukraine (he seems to think that the Ukraine is bounded in the south by the Baltic Sea rather than the Black Sea). His attitude to the resistance of Ukraine to Vlad the Invader is classic appeasement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.