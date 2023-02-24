Kenmere Charolais genetics ideal for commercial, stud operations Advertising Feature

Kenmere Charolais has been founded on genetics' that date back to some of the earliest conception of the breed in Australia.

Over the years we have concentrated on improving all genetic trends and the importance of breeding quality cattle ideal for stud and commercial producers.

We have a five-star rating with Breed plan to support the concepts of improving breeding trends such as birth weight, calving ease, strong rib and rump and IMF% along with EMA.

The cattle themselves are very soft and easy-doing animals.

The five-star rating with breed plan highlights our attention to detail within our herd.

All calves are weighed at birth, 200 day weaning weight, 400 and 600 day weights.

Kenmere is a J Bas 7 and pestivirus-free herd.

Our health status is second to none in maintaining the necessary practices to achieve these standards.

Our bulls are all registered with the Charolias Society, semen tested and have DNA verification.

We have an exclusive line of females within our herd and from these great milking females we breed most of our own sires.

Our website has an extensive overview of the females and home sires.

It is common practice at Kenmere to weigh and scan all heifers and bulls at 400 days at the end of each calendar year.

At this point these animals have been raised only on grass.

This information is submitted to breed plan as part of our ongoing five-star rating.

Bulls are to be rescanned and weighed on Monday February 27 just prior to our sale on March 10.

This year we have an impressive line of bulls all that can be viewed on our website www.kenmerecharolais.com.au

The Kenmere Charolais sale on March 10 will be held on property at "Moorak" 467 Rankins Lane Holbrook.

The sale starts at 1pm with a line up of 44 bulls on offer.