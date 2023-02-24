Kenmere Charolais has been founded on genetics' that date back to some of the earliest conception of the breed in Australia.
Over the years we have concentrated on improving all genetic trends and the importance of breeding quality cattle ideal for stud and commercial producers.
We have a five-star rating with Breed plan to support the concepts of improving breeding trends such as birth weight, calving ease, strong rib and rump and IMF% along with EMA.
The cattle themselves are very soft and easy-doing animals.
The five-star rating with breed plan highlights our attention to detail within our herd.
All calves are weighed at birth, 200 day weaning weight, 400 and 600 day weights.
Kenmere is a J Bas 7 and pestivirus-free herd.
Our health status is second to none in maintaining the necessary practices to achieve these standards.
Our bulls are all registered with the Charolias Society, semen tested and have DNA verification.
We have an exclusive line of females within our herd and from these great milking females we breed most of our own sires.
Our website has an extensive overview of the females and home sires.
It is common practice at Kenmere to weigh and scan all heifers and bulls at 400 days at the end of each calendar year.
At this point these animals have been raised only on grass.
This information is submitted to breed plan as part of our ongoing five-star rating.
Bulls are to be rescanned and weighed on Monday February 27 just prior to our sale on March 10.
This year we have an impressive line of bulls all that can be viewed on our website www.kenmerecharolais.com.au
The Kenmere Charolais sale on March 10 will be held on property at "Moorak" 467 Rankins Lane Holbrook.
The sale starts at 1pm with a line up of 44 bulls on offer.
All bulls are available for inspection prior to the sale by appointment at Holbrook by contacting Ann-Marie Collins 0412 608 043 or Matt Collins 0412 265 017.
Le Martres Beef is renowned for pioneering the adoption of objective measurement in order to engineer change.
It started 35 years ago with a European Cattle Breed that excelled in muscling and meat yield.
It soon became important to soften these cattle by selecting livestock that can express more marbling and exterior fat cover.
All traits have a level of heritability, albeit the percentages are low, and therefore it takes great determination to create significant change across a range of traits.
At Le Martres since objective measurement was adopted more than 25 years ago, this has been successfully achieved.
The Le Martres cattle today express marbling of 3-5% as young stock, up from 1% in the original cattle.
This is the perfect band, as too much marbling leaves meat with an unpalatable fatty flavour and is too rich to eat regularly.
And, fat cover of 5-7 mm at both the rib and rump measurement sites, as young cattle, and so as the cattle mature and the diet allows, fat cover will increase with age.
Le Martres Mature Stud Sires now record 10-20 mm fat cover.
Le Martres cattle have been purpose bred to have carcass traits that allow these cattle to perform in both grassland and feedlot environments. Le Martres modern Limousin cattle offer all of the benefits.
The 14th annual Le Martres bull sale is on Friday March 3 on property at 'Rosemobt Farm', 136 Rosemont Road, Table Top via Albury NSW. The sale also includes lots of selected females and steers.
Talgoona Charolais has been breeding stud cattle for 51 years with a focus on breeding moderate framed, easy-doing bulls with good structure, muscling and temperament.
Following a successful first on-property sale in 2022 the stud will offer 18 commercially-focused bulls at this year's sale on March 24.
Stud principals Bryce and Melissa Galvin have always believed in maintaining consistency in genetics and type, aiming to produce a very productive, even line of bulls that will be easy calving with good growth rates and can lay down fat easily in a grass-based system.
This focus is evident in this year's draft, where the spread of weights is very narrow, especially when weight per day of age is taken into account.
The EBV's across the bulls are very similar showing the consistency of breeding and quality throughout the draft.
Fat and IMF EBV's are all above breed average- Stud principal Bryce Galvin
"Even though there are slight variations between each bull, their progeny will be of similar quality due to the consistency within their breeding," Bryce said.
"Also, the fact that the fat and IMF EBV's are all above breed average indicates that they are easy doing, easy finishing cattle. This not only means they lay down fat easier, but they are also more resilient when things get a bit tough."
Talgoona Charolais' stud sire Rockwood Magic's influence on the herd is once again very evident in this draft of bulls.
His excellent muscle pattern and exceptional softness can be seen in the bulls, and many people have commented on the great quality of his heifers, making him an all round great stud sire.
"A focus of competing in carcase competitions has helped us develop a type of animal that is industry focused, with excellent EMA, carcase yield and good finishing ability," Bryce said.
The longevity of Talgoona Charolais is also a major draw card for clients.
"The bulls are averaging five working seasons, which if a bull has 40 calves per year, 200 in its lifetime, and cost $5000, its actual cost is $25 per calf," Bryce said.
"If a bull only lasts two years the cost is $62.50 per calf. As the cost of a bull goes up, the differential gets greater.
"This longevity can add a lot to a client's bottom line and when you also take into account the extra 50kg or so you're getting in calves it really starts to add up (50kg @ $4/kg is $200 per calf)."
The herd of consistent, easy-calving fertile cows with good doing ability is still the backbone of the Talgoona Charolais operation.
"We are looking forward to the arrival of calves this year by our new stud sire, Mt. William Rome (top priced bull at the 2022 Mt. William production sale)," Bryce said.