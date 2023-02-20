Albury Racing Club will host what's generally considered will be the region's hottest Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) on Saturday, February 25.
Seven regions in NSW will host a $150,000 Qualifier race, with the Border club under the Southern District Racing Association.
The top two in those seven races will move through to the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 1.
Two wildcard races will also be held, with the respective winners also pushing through to the Sydney decider.
"To get the event is a privilege, it's not to be taken for granted and there's the opportunity for the club and the community to generate revenue," Albury Racing Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton suggested.
"There are a lot of people that travel for the Country Championships, which is great for the restaurants, pubs and clubs, and when you look at a $370,000 prize pool on the day, it's one of the biggest race meetings on the Border and in the region."
This will be Albury's fourth Country Championships Qualifier, with Wagga hosting the other five after the enormously popular format was introduced in 2015.
There's 24 nominations and while the final field won't be finalised until 9am on Thursday, February 23, it will be a cracking field with 17 home nominations.
"Donna Scott's got a very good chance with Clever Art," Hetherton offered.
The four-year-old mare has won three of her five races.
Two wins were over 1175m and the other 1300m.
"Donna's also got Our Last Cash, while Ron Stubbs has Tap 'N' Run, who ran in the final last year," Hetherton said.
"Mitch Beer has seven noms, so it's hard to put just the one down, but maybe Scarlet Prince looks like an up and comer."
Wagga trainers have the other seven nominations.
"Peter Morgan has Burrandana, who looks a very good horse," Hetherton declared.
Burrandana is a four-year-old, who's raced only four times for three wins.
After finishing fourth on debut last September, the gelding was spelled for 16 weeks before kick-starting a hat-trick of wins at Wagga on Jan 5 over 1200m.
The other wins last month were over 1300 and 1400m.
"Tim Donnelly's Participator is another strong horse, while Gary Colvin has three noms and he's won the Country Championships Final," Hetheron added.
Colvin's Another One won last year's $500,000 race at Randwick after finishing runner-up in 2021.
Another One hasn't been nominated with Carnival Miss, Kappy's Angel and Sizzling Cat from the Colvin stable.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The card starts at 1.15pm, with the Qualifier from 5.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.