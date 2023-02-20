The Border Mail

Albury to host Country Championships Qualifier on Saturday

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 10:09am
Albury Racing Club's Steve Hetherton faces a bumper month, starting with Saturday's Country Championships Qualifier, followed by the Gold Cup carnival. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Racing Club will host what's generally considered will be the region's hottest Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) on Saturday, February 25.

