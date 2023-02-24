Resilient bulls with longevity offered at Talgoona Charolais Advertising Feature

Talgoona Charolais is offering an even line of bulls that will be easy calving with good growth rates and can lay down fat easily in a grass-based system. Picture supplied

Talgoona Charolais has been breeding stud cattle for 51 years with a focus on breeding moderate framed, easy-doing bulls with good structure, muscling and temperament.

Following a successful first on-property sale in 2022 the stud will offer 18 commercially-focused bulls at this year's sale on March 24.



Stud principals Bryce and Melissa Galvin have always believed in maintaining consistency in genetics and type, aiming to produce a very productive, even line of bulls that will be easy calving with good growth rates and can lay down fat easily in a grass-based system.



This focus is evident in this year's draft, where the spread of weights is very narrow, especially when weight per day of age is taken into account.



The EBV's across the bulls are very similar showing the consistency of breeding and quality throughout the draft.



Fat and IMF EBV's are all above breed average - Stud principal Bryce Galvin

"Even though there are slight variations between each bull, their progeny will be of similar quality due to the consistency within their breeding," Bryce said.



"Also, the fact that the fat and IMF EBV's are all above breed average indicates that they are easy doing, easy finishing cattle. This not only means they lay down fat easier, but they are also more resilient when things get a bit tough."



Talgoona Charolais' stud sire Rockwood Magic's influence on the herd is once again very evident in this draft of bulls.



His excellent muscle pattern and exceptional softness can be seen in the bulls, and many people have commented on the great quality of his heifers, making him an all round great stud sire.

"A focus of competing in carcase competitions has helped us develop a type of animal that is industry focused, with excellent EMA, carcase yield and good finishing ability," Bryce said.



The longevity of Talgoona Charolais is also a major draw card for clients.



"The bulls are averaging five working seasons, which if a bull has 40 calves per year, 200 in its lifetime, and cost $5000, its actual cost is $25 per calf," Bryce said.



"If a bull only lasts two years the cost is $62.50 per calf. As the cost of a bull goes up, the differential gets greater.



"This longevity can add a lot to a client's bottom line and when you also take into account the extra 50kg or so you're getting in calves it really starts to add up (50kg @ $4/kg is $200 per calf)."

The herd of consistent, easy-calving fertile cows with good doing ability is still the backbone of the Talgoona Charolais operation.

