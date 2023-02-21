Linus Yip and Joel Mitchell shared the honours at the PGA Associate's most lucrative event at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Tuesday, February 21.
The Pro-Am tournament caters for trainee golf professionals, with 80 from NSW, Victoria, the ACT and Queensland, while 48 amateurs also tackled the hot conditions.
Thurgoona's Luke Porritt fired a superb four-under par 68 in Monday's hot weather to hold a one-shot lead over Victorian Levi Sclater, Yip and Will Bayliss.
Mitchell started round two three shots back, but fired the best score with a sizzling six-under 66 to finish tied on seven-under.
Yip, of NSW, followed up with a 68, while Porritt finished seventh on two-under.
"It's the second year we've hosted the event, last year started as 18 holes and hopefully it will continue to grow," Thurgoona's golf operations manager Jenna Robertson explained.
"We're really excited about the tournament and the PGA is excited to keep bringing it here."
