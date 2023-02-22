The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

National parkrun road trip is coming to West Albury this autumn

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medibank Live Better Ambassador Tim Robards urged people to join the parkrun road trip, which is coming to Albury on March 4.

A NEW national parkrun is on track for the Border next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.