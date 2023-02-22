A NEW national parkrun is on track for the Border next week.
The free community event started in Melbourne this month and will venture across Australia until July, stopping at 12 parkrun locations and ending at Cairns.
The parkrun road trip will pop up at Kremur Street Boat Ramp in West Albury on Saturday, March 4.
Organisers said parkrun was for everyone, not just runners.
About 13 per cent of Australians who took part in parkrun did so as walkers, and the average parkrun finish time got slower every year, meaning more people were walking parkrun and seeing it as a social community event with fitness benefits.
Medibank Live Better Ambassador Tim Robards urged people to get involved.
"I'm not as constant with my running these days and don't identify as a 'runner' as such, but what I love about parkrun is that it's always there, consistently when you are ready for it," he said.
"You can get your friends together and make it a healthy catchup rather than a beer at the pub and you're able to participate at any fitness level.
"I've got mates in Adelaide and Newcastle that do it regularly and it's nice to know I can keep my Saturday morning free and tie my catchups in with a good run and some even better endorphins.
"Whether you're just starting out, or a regular participant, parkrun is designed to help make exercise and community engagement accessible, affordable and fun for Aussies of all ages and abilities."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Parkrun is a community-led organisation helping 850,000 participants across Australia feel connected and energised in the outdoors. Held every Saturday morning at 450 locations nationwide, parkrun is a free 5km community event.
The West Albury parkrun event on March 4 starts at 8am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.