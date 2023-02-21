The Border Mail
Danny Lowe tells of need for change rooms to aid the disabled

By Anthony Bunn
February 22 2023 - 4:00am
Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe has told of his personal experience to underline the need for better assistance for the disabled community when using toilets and change rooms.

THE struggle to change his disabled son in ill-suited toilets has been outlined by a Wodonga councillor to show the need for specialist equipment.

