THE struggle to change his disabled son in ill-suited toilets has been outlined by a Wodonga councillor to show the need for specialist equipment.
Danny Lowe told the council meeting on Monday (February 20) of having to tend to his son Jordan, who died aged nine in 2003, in public conveniences that were inadequate.
"I've had personal experience where I've had to walk in a toilet and lay my little boy down on a tiled floor because he was too big to put on a changing table anymore," Cr Lowe said.
"Unfortunately I lost him...but I'd hate to fear what it was going to be like later in life when I actually had to try to physically lift a 16, 17, 18 year-old, and then growing into a man and helping him get changed.
"Not only was it our dignity that took a hit but also every time that we wanted to go somewhere, or do something, we were limited to the time that I had to change him, because it was easier to take him home to change him."
Cr Lowe was speaking during debate about a bike hub for Junction Square which would include a hoist in a toilet cubicle to help those with limited mobility
The council opted not to proceed with a tender to build the asset and have staff look at alternative locations to build the hub.
That followed a budget blowout with the city facing a shortfall of nearly $72,000 if it proceeded with construction on the former railway land.
That site drew criticism on the basis it was not the best use of land in the showpiece precinct of Wodonga.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cr Lowe said he hoped Junction Square was not excluded as part of looking at future sites and having a bike hub there would benefit surrounding businesses.
Mayor Ron Mildren said on Tuesday (February 21) that location was "technically still in play" but was unlikely to proceed given what unfolded on Monday night.
When the matter was debated last October, Cr Mildren and now deputy mayor Libby Hall argued for the bike hub to be built on land occupied by a toilet block in Hume Street, south of the Woolworths supermarket.
The deferral of the project also raises concerns about Victorian government grants of $143,530 and $90,000 from two departments.
Cr Mildren told The Border Mail that he expected there would have to be re-negotiations with relevant bureaucrats to keep that funding.
The council's December quarterly financial report, presented to Monday night's meeting, shows the council's grants income dropped by $4.5 million after the city failed to nail funding it assumed it would win.
That included grants for drainage and the extension Roche Drive at the Logic industrial estate and for further development at Baranduda Fields.
