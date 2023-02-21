Only half of patients in the Murray region have had the option of bulk-billing for all of their GP appointments, with newly released data revealing a decline in the availability of Medicare-rebated health care.
The result is to delay seeing a GP, resulting in poorer health outcomes for preventative illness, and an inequitable health service, say Albury residents.
The federal health department this week released geographic data of the number of people paying out-of-pocket costs to see a GP to assess the state of Medicare in the country.
The figures were comparatively low for other regional health districts where GP and other staff shortages are more severe, including 59 per cent in Murrumbidgee and 55 per cent in Western Victoria.
On Dean Street on February 21, Albury residents had a range of experiences with bulk billing in the area but only one of nine respondents saw a bulk-billing GP with no out-of-pocket fees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deanne Smith said she was surprised to learn that bulk billing was in decline but, for her, paying a gap to see her GP was something she had accepted and was willing to do, adding she only went to bulk billing GPS when she needed something "quickly".
Self-funded retiree Rusty Dudderidge said he had a custom situation and trusted relationship with his GP of 40 years.
"He doesn't bulk bill me every visit. I am a type-1 diabetic so there are some visits I have with him that don't cost me any money, others I pay for but I'm happy with the service. I have had the same doctor for 40 years," Mr Dudderidge said.
Supporting general practice to manage complex chronic disease through multidisciplinary "quality bundles" of continuity care, such as that which Mr Dudderidge described, was one of the recommendations made in the federal government's Strengthening Medicare Taskforce report last week.
Albury teacher Mark Peter was seeing a bulk billed GP up until recently. His regular GP clinic in Wodonga has now introduced gap fees.
"They have just changed their bulk billing over in Wodonga and now it is $30 per visit," Mr Peter said. "I won't go to that one for that reason."
Mr Peter said the newly introduced gap fee would make him play down or reconsider seeing a GP for a mild illness or preventative health.
The data also showed access was worst in the ACT where 37.6 per cent of patients were rebated, and that nationally bulk billing rates had declined to fewer than 65 per cent of people.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.