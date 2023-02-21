A clinical educator on teenage period pain and endometriosis says early education is crucial to reducing the time it takes to diagnose the condition.
Polly Levinson recently delivered the Period Pain and Endometriosis Program, also known as PPEP Talk, to six Border schools.
These were St Paul's College in Walla, Trinity Anglican College and Border Christian College in Thurgoona and Wodonga Middle Years College Huon and Felltimber campuses, as well as the Flying Fruit Fly Circus School.
The well-being program, aimed at students from Year 9, is designed to build awareness and improve diagnosis and outcomes for those with endometriosis.
Endometriosis is a chronic condition that can affect fertility, in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
Border Christian College Year 9 student Zaima Ali said the program helped young girls understand what was happening in their bodies, "because we all go through it" and "it's something we should all know".
Year 10 student Dannan O'Sullivan said it was "important females learn about periods and be comfortable to talk about it with each other".
"We all get it, and if we don't then that's the issue but learning all this information helps to know what to do in situations if that were to happen," she said.
Ms Levinson said the program equipped young girls "to better understand their own periods and period pain and gives them simple tools to better manage their pain".
This year the program offered a boys information session for the first time. Ms Levinson said it was equally important for boys to be informed.
She said It also helped students who hadn't experienced a period, or period pain, on "how to be a good support person for those in their lives that do".
