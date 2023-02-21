A new crop of tertiary students began their learning journeys with Charles Sturt and La Trobe universities' orientation weeks Tuesday, February 21.
The universities' respective campuses in Thurgoona and Wodonga were humming new students turned out for the festivities.
Orientation week is held as an introduction to university life in the lead-up to the first semester of on-campus study beginning next week.
The universities reported that nursing, occupational therapy and physiotherapy courses as being among the most popular.
Sam Harrington took advantage of orientation week to get himself ready for his impending studies in occupational therapy health and medical science at CSU.
Fellow student Jemma Cuzens said she was most looking forward to meeting new people, especially those also in her physiotherapy course.
"I'm excited for the week," she said.
said the university was excited for the increase in enrolments for the year.
"We will welcome more than 6300 commencing students to Charles Sturt University for session one this year," Professor Curtin said.
"These students are starting the same journey that more than 200,000 Charles Sturt University graduates have taken, one which will provide them with knowledge, skills, industry connections and friendships that will prove invaluable in their careers and lives."
IN OTHER NEWS
Professor Curtin said students studying at CSU would be given the best possible start to what promised to be ever-evolving careers.
"I believe our excellent graduate employment outcomes, which are underpinned by the positive learning experience our students have at Charles Sturt, are translating into enrolment growth," he said.
Campus tours and information sessions to integrate students into university life were a part of Monday's events.
Orientation week activities also include workshops on study skills and academic writing, opportunities to meet with staff and other students, markets, live music and club activities, before semester one gets under way on Monday, February 27.
La Trobe vice-chancellor John Dewar welcomed this year's new cohort to the university and said he looked forward to seeing students enjoying campus life.
"Each year our campuses become increasingly vibrant and full of life, with students enjoying our cafes and study spaces, picturesque grounds, and events designed to connect them with teaching staff and fellow students," he said.
"It's fantastic to see people at all stages of life gaining new knowledge and skills for their future careers."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.