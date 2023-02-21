The Border Mail

Why you should take care when feeding our native wildlife

By Alan Hewett
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 12:30pm
The perfect meal for an eastern spinebill. Birds should never be fed items like bread. Picture by Alan Hewett

We have all seen the delight of children feeding bread to ducks.

