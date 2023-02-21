The Border Mail
Ashraf Asla jailed for rape, sexual assaults at Wangaratta business

Updated February 22 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:30am
Ashraf Asla was working at his wife's business in Wangaratta when he sexually assaulted two women, and raped another. A court has been told Asla's wife said she found it hard to believe what her husband had done.

The traumatised victim of a Wangaratta rapist bravely reached out to her attacker, engaging with him via text messages in an effort to have him admit his perverted assault on her.

