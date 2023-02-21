An event that celebrates the influence of women in society and honours the strength of mothers and maternal bonds is raising vital funds to support victims of domestic and family violence.
The Boat Shed Lake Hume's Pre Mother's Day Lunch on April 28, now in its third year, is a major fundraiser for Betty's Place and in 2022 raised more than $30,000 for the Albury women's refuge.
This year the event is gathering momentum (with the 180 tickets almost sold out) after plans for a multi-million dollar revamp of the beloved but ageing Betty's were announced last year.
The new core and cluster model - which will be built on a site in East Albury - will provide independent living through self-contained units with on-site staff and supports in a multi-purpose building.
Boat Shed marketing manager Pip Hunt said they had been supporters of Betty's Place for the past five years and had started the annual Pre Mother's Day Lunch to raise further funds and create awareness of the refuge's important work.
"Their values align with our values - to stand for and support women," she said.
"We definitely support the new direction for Betty's Place; it is really important that when someone is coming from a situation of crisis, they can have privacy and independent living, particularly with children."
Ms Hunt said the event, which includes a three-course lunch, wines from Websters Estate, and live entertainment, was a wonderful opportunity for women to get together with friends, have fun and support each other while also supporting a great cause.
"Mother's Day is about celebrating motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers and women in society," she said.
"We have partnered with Betty's Place to help raise funds and support women and children in the area who need a helping hand.
"Connections are important for anybody, but particularly women, and this event help builds social networks and strong connections in the local community."
The lunch, again backed by "marvellous" local businesses, will be emceed by Albury mayor Kylie King and include a presentation from Yes Unlimited CEO Di Glover about how funds raised will help women in crisis.
