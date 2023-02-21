The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League has appointed an operations manager with a strong background at club and the game's governing body level.
Michael Bocquet was named on Monday night, February 20.
"We are delighted Michael has accepted the league operations position," O and M chairperson David Sinclair enthused.
"His previous experience as both an umpire and AFLNEB staff member will give Michael all the tools required to thrive in this role.
"A key part of the operations manager's duties is to develop strong relationships with all our member clubs, and with Michael already a familiar face in O&M circles, we feel this will be a natural transition."
Bocquet has replaced Kane Arendarcikas, who was promoted to the league's general manager role only last December.
The league was delighted with Bocquet's passion for community sport, labelling it a standout feature among the 18 candidates.
The O and M also maintains Bocquet's intrinsic understanding of the league and its clubs, along with his impressive knowledge of both OMFNL and AFL Victoria Country Rules and Regulations and being familiar with online scoring platforms and compliance protocols, will make him a valuable asset.
Bocquet played junior and lower grade football at O and M club Lavington, also spending time as the club's business manager.
He started umpiring in 2008, but will now step down due after more than 370 games, including almost 100 O and M senior games.
He joined AFL North East Border in 2017 and has filled roles including umpiring and the Region operations manager.
"Being part of the O and M community through playing and being part of a club (Lavington) committee, it's given me a solid base understanding club land and working in the operations side of things (at AFLNEB) will also be beneficial," he said.
Bocquet starts on Monday, February 27.
