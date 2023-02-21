In the section two men, Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Jericho Ellao, Brett Kohlhagen and Dominic Mahaffey played out the closest match of the round, narrowly beaten by Albury Gold's James Starr, Paul Grover, Graeme Barned and Jon Altringer four sets, 44 games to three sets, 35 games. Grover shone for Gold, winning all sets. Barned and Kohlhagen played for Albury Crocs at Yarrawonga Country Week and enjoyed victory, winning division B1. Saturday saw them on opposite sides of the net, where Barned and Grover combined against Kohlhagen and Ellao to win the deciding set 8-2.

