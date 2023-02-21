The Border Mail

Albury Warriors defeat Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association

By Trish Moore
February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Warriors' Nick Vicary starred in the win over Wodonga Bulldogs in section one men's at the Albury Tennis Association on Saturday.

Albury Warriors' duo Nick Vicary and Anjay Zazulak dominated the singles to set up Saturday's win over Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.