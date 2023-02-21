Albury Warriors' duo Nick Vicary and Anjay Zazulak dominated the singles to set up Saturday's win over Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant.
The Warriors won both singles and despite losing both doubles, secured the win, two rubbers to one and 26 games to 22.
In the section two men, Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Jericho Ellao, Brett Kohlhagen and Dominic Mahaffey played out the closest match of the round, narrowly beaten by Albury Gold's James Starr, Paul Grover, Graeme Barned and Jon Altringer four sets, 44 games to three sets, 35 games. Grover shone for Gold, winning all sets. Barned and Kohlhagen played for Albury Crocs at Yarrawonga Country Week and enjoyed victory, winning division B1. Saturday saw them on opposite sides of the net, where Barned and Grover combined against Kohlhagen and Ellao to win the deciding set 8-2.
Elsewhere, Wodonga Raiders' Andrew Lyell, Sam Ebert, Brett Robertson and John McVean overcame Forrest Hill Wombats five sets, 45 games to two sets, 50 games. Four thrilling tie-breakers were won by the Raiders 8-7. McVean was in top form, winning all sets. Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Graeme Wurtz, Jayden Daniher and Ken Wurtz proved too strong for Thurgoona Sharks, winning six sets, 54 games to one set, 32 games. St Patrick's father and son Phil and Mark Shanahan and Shayne Mumberson and Grant Sawyer united to win six sets, 53 games to one set, 40 games against Wodonga Bushrangers.
In section three, Wodonga Pirates' Sam Paton and Harry Hodgkin's convincing first set 8-1 win was instrumental in the winning result against Wodonga Knights. Pirates claimed victory three sets apiece, 43 games to 34 games. Thurgoona Bears' Ian Llewelyn, Ben van der Veeke, Tony Hosie and Will Sackett and Albury Grey's Peter McMahon, Robert Gilchrist, Ken Reid and Ian Bull were too strong for Thurgoona Wolves and Forrest Hill Blues, winning six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 24 games and six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 19 games respectively.
In the section four mixed competition, Forrest Hill Swans' Dylan Ferguson, Will Gofton and Georgie were dominant over Thurgoona Lions, winning five sets, 33 games to one set, 12 games. Olivia Smith won the only set for the Lions in the singles, six games to three.
In section one ladies, Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Helen Curtis, Aurelia Altringer and Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter won marginally over Wodonga Larrikins three sets apiece, 38 games to 37.
Thurgoona Jade's Jackie Rooke, Lynda Davis, Kristy Robson and Fiona Sutton almost duplicated the result against Wodonga Diamonds, winning three sets apiece, 38 games to 36.
