North East leaders sought at Wodonga treaty talks for First People's Assembly

Wiradjuri community members may be considering a tilt at representative democracy following a callout at a treaty-making forum in Wodonga.
First People's Assembly member for the North East Leanne Miller, a descendant of the Dhulanyagen Ulupna clan of the Yorta Yorta people, said discussions of the upcoming election featured heavily at the community information session.
"The current First People's Assembly will call for an election and step down in March," Ms Miller said.
"The process of bringing in fresh ideas, people who are willing to look at ways we can work together going forward, from different areas of the community, is invaluable.
"It is an opportunity for those people who would like to step forward and talk about what has happened on their country and the impact."
Ms Miller said many questions from the Wodonga audience focused on "equal footing" for representation in the treaty-making process.
"The questions were very emotional," Ms Miller said.
"People wanted to make sure there was nation building that extended to people who chose to live in Victoria, not just within the context of Traditional Owners, and about allyship and relationships at a local level as opposed to a state-wide level.
"Having a treaty is not just about material things. It is about the moral and ethical scope of the next generation around ownership and their place in community. Also, Elders have such strong hopes for young people, as well as adults, and this process was embraced by lots of Elders who turned up."
