North East leaders sought at Wodonga treaty talks for First People's Assembly

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 21 2023 - 7:30pm
First People's Assembly of Victoria member for the North East, Yorta Yorta woman Leanne Miller said the Wodonga Yarning About Treaty forum was well attended. Picture supplied.

Wiradjuri community members may be considering a tilt at representative democracy following a callout at a treaty-making forum in Wodonga.

