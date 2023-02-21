Whether they were praised for catching someone who'd pointed guns menacingly at their heads, tracking down hit-and-run offenders or doing the hard slog behind the scenes, more than 100 Victorian police officers had their day in the spotlight on Tuesday morning.
Members of the force from Division 4 of the Eastern Region were recognised for their achievements during "both the good and bad times" at a ceremony held at Wangaratta Racecourse.
Sometimes, experiences leading up to that recognition "never leave you", said Rutherglen leading senior constables Darren O'Neill and Steven Ireland.
The pair were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident in Cornishtown nearly six years ago when they found themselves at the wrong end of a high-powered rifle.
"We were called to what was a fairly serious domestic with weapons involved but he was supposed to have a machete or a tomahawk, something like that," Constable O'Neill said.
Constable Ireland added: "The driveway to the property was about 500 metres long, it runs to a house way up on top of the hill, so so we thought, with all that distance that we'd be alright and that we'd see anyone coming pretty pretty quick."
Less than a minute later, a car driving at high speed smashed head-on into their police vehicle.
"We were talking about how we're gonna do the job when we heard a vehicle accelerating, could see the headlights, you could tell just from the noise it was speeding up - then it hit," Constable O'Neill said.
"We went forward to try to arrest him and that's when he produced the firearm from the seat of the car and it's pointing out the window towards us."
Constable Ireland said: "He aimed at another police officer who ran to cover, then aimed at Darren, then while I tried to distract him with a torch, he then started to take aim at me and I had to fire on him."
The offender, who received arm injuries, was quickly arrested.
Both men said they had trouble sleeping that night.
"It stays with you," Constable O'Neill said.
Constable Ireland said: "You think about it every time you drive past past, and we'd probably drive past his house a couple of times a shift, so, yes, it does stay with you.
"We still often joke about it, sometimes, I guess you just sort of put it behind you and move on."
Constable O'Neill said six years on it was an honour to receive the medal.
"It's very nice to be recognised," he said. "Yeah, it's a pretty ordinary thing to go through, but it's nice to be recognised for that sort of thing."
The 60-year-old offender was charged with conduct endangering life, firearms offences and assault offences and sentenced to six months jail and a 12-month community correction order upon release.
Two other leading senior constables who were honoured on Tuesday attended a fatal hit-and-run incident on the Great Alpine Road in February last year.
Anthony Short and Brendan Achammer, who received letters of acknowledgement for their role in catching the suspect, played down their heroics.
"We were just doing our jobs, we really were, I know that's a cliche, but it's true," Constable Short said. "But this one was pretty horrific because so many people, his mates, saw it happen.
"A bloke was riding a pushbike with his mates on the Great Alpine Road, his mates were up ahead of him and they looked back, he was going quite slowly.
"He's waved at them, a car's come up behind him, propelled him probably 14 metres through the air and he's landed dead at their feet.
"So for those people there to witness that, and then see the car drive off, was fairly horrific."
Constable Achammer said: "We didn't have a number plate just the description so we had to track the movements of the vehicle up a dirt track.
"There were little snippets of information into the possible sighting of a similar vehicle on a particular track.
"A police helicopter was organised to search for that vehicle and that was found in a back yard.
"The offender was apprehended but after that then we had to deal with the victims and the aftermath if at all. So all those cyclists on the side of the road played a huge role in this.
"We went then down into Omeo to a facility down there and one by one started to take statements which can be traumatising for people, and for the officers involved."
Constable Short, however, said police officers had to maintain "an emotional distance" during such procedures.
"I think you get a bit detached from it," he said. "And it was, yeah, quite emotional. We just had to try and get time and plenty of breaks until we got through it all.
"You've just got to get the job done and be compassionate towards the victims and the witnesses because they're basically secondary victims.
"To have to witness something like that to see their mate killed in front of them landing at their feet and the obvious mess and the car kept going. What stuck in their minds was that the car kept going."
The matter is still before the court.
Constable Short said: "It's good for police to get recognition and you know the right publicity at times because I think sometimes you read the papers and all you're focusing on is poor behavior by police, so it's nice that this gets highlighted and all that sort of stuff."
Former Glenrowan police sergeant Peter "Woody" Woodrow, who received a 35-year Service Award and Clasp, said the best thing about being a country cop was connecting to the community.
Just after he left Melbourne "a long time ago now", he spent 25 years in Wangaratta, before moving to Rutherglen, Chiltern and finally Glenrowan.
"I moved up from Melbourne to this region for family reasons," he said.
"The best thing about it was basically becoming a one man police officer, probably something I wish I'd done a lot earlier.
"You're really involved in the community, you're well known. You can change people's lives and, and follow up. That was probably one of the biggest things.
"You've got to be smart, you've got to read people, read the circumstances - you stay pretty safe doing that."
Superintendent Joy Arbuthnot, who was MC on Tuesday, told the troops yesterday was "a day to stop and think and actually celebrate the amazing work that we do".
"We're so busy doing the 'doing' all the time in every one of our work units, but we never really take the time to pause and think about and celebrate the great things that we do," she said.
"The good and the bad - we're not going to try and hide that fact that there are good and bad times in our policing careers - but today we've heard of some incredible achievements."
