Victorian police receive honours at ceremony, tell their stories of courage

By Ted Howes
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 7:00pm
Police attend the scene where a 60-year-old man aimed a high-powered rifle at police at in Cornishtown in 2017. Picture by Mark Jesser

Whether they were praised for catching someone who'd pointed guns menacingly at their heads, tracking down hit-and-run offenders or doing the hard slog behind the scenes, more than 100 Victorian police officers had their day in the spotlight on Tuesday morning.

