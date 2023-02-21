The last set proved the difference in Tuesday's Albury ladies section one pennant clash.
In the end, it was Wurtz who was able to clinch the final set to nab the win, four sets to two.
Moore's Marianne Spencer, Merron Wilson, Trish and Ros Frawley overcame Landy four sets, 34 games to two sets, 27 games.
Spencer starred, winning all sets.
In section three tennis, Huckstepp's Brenda, Susie Finlay and Chris Denby claimed the first two sets and the win against Cannon, two sets, 23 games to one set, 21 games.
Antone's Norelle Webb, June Kent and Enid were too strong for team Jones, winning three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 17 games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.