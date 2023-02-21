One of the Border's hidden sporting gems shone brightly over the weekend when two state beach volleyball squads descended on Waites Park in Albury.
Players and coaches involved with the Victorian under-14 and under-15 girls squads were blown away by the facility on offer for the two-day intensive training camp.
With the squads preparing for the Australian Beach Volleyball Youth Championships in Coolangatta next month, the game play sessions and use of Albury Swim Centre were hugely beneficial.
"We had awesome feedback from athletes, parents and the local association that it was one of the best team bonding experiences they've ever been involved with," coach Helen Jones said.
"Having access to those facilities and the climate was brilliant.
"We don't have as much wind as the South Melbourne beaches so it was good to get a little bit of variety and allow the kids to really showcase what they can do and replicate what may well be similar conditions to what we'll find up in Queensland.
"For Albury to host both squads was huge.
"It was a real opportunity to acknowledge just how lucky we are to have that facility and to be able to do it well.
"With regard to a regional asset, I don't know anywhere else that's got something like that: high-quality courts, high-quality sand, the kitchenette facilities, toilets, change rooms etc.
"To see that precinct intensively activated is a great reflection on what we've got there as a community.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was a bit of a pilot event to hopefully encourage more teams and even potentially more states to consider it as a really viable option for those intensive training camp weekends and team bonding experiences."
There was local interest in the squad in the form of Albury's Ella McDonell.
The 13-year-old has been invited to trial for selection in Australia's under-16 women's team which will compete at the Asian Junior Championships in China later this year.
"Ella surprises us by how well she's doing, given there aren't the same opportunities as you'd see in Melbourne," Jones said.
"Down there you've got academies, you play for clubs, you've got state league and scholarships for volleyball schools.
"She's already been offered a number of opportunities in Melbourne but our priority is to promote the sport locally.
"Ella's been playing for 18 months, she was in the under-14 state team last year and awarded MVP for beach.
"This year, she's in the under-15 team and has a real leadership role.
"Locally, she plays pairs and threes in a mixed competition against adults on a men's net, which none of the other kids would be doing!"
