The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council gets Deloitte to promote Logic industrial estate

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's major industrial estate Logic is set to be promoted more widely after a deal agreed to by councillors. Picture by James Wiltshire.

ONE of the world's big four accounting firms will be engaged by Wodonga Council to promote its Logic industrial estate to new investors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.