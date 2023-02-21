ONE of the world's big four accounting firms will be engaged by Wodonga Council to promote its Logic industrial estate to new investors.
A deal to have Deloitte market the hub was agreed to by councillors during a confidential session of Wodonga Council on Monday (February 20).
Mayor Ron Mildren, revealing the outcome on Tuesday (February 21), said the pact would allow the Barnawatha North precinct to reach potential new employers and developers internationally and nationally.
"In economic development terms we're going to the top end," Cr Mildren said.
"What we've done over the past 20-odd years has been really good, we've had ups and downs we've had different market conditions, what's happening now is we're going up to a much higher level in terms of economic development and professionalism."
IN OTHER NEWS
The deal is worth about $125,000 and will run over a 12-month period with the first activity tipped to occur mid next month.
Cr Mildren described the amount as "insignificant in the big picture".
Deloitte will be holding Logic events and be involved with trade fair promotions.
It describes itself as being "in the business of solving complex problems" and states "Innovation is the oxygen that powers us".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.