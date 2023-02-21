ALBURY'S mayor has given a vague response to Wodonga Council's plea for the cities to team up and lobby for a new Border hospital.
Kylie King on Tuesday (February 21) issued a statement in reply to Wodonga passing a motion on Monday (February 20) calling on Albury to "advocate" for a fresh medical hub and lobby the NSW and federal governments for extra funding.
"We understand there was discussion at the Wodonga Council meeting last night, however we are yet to receive a formal request for council's consideration," Cr King said.
"Our priority is ensuring that health services provided in our region meet long term community needs, and we look forward to the release of the masterplan that has guided the NSW and Victorian government health investment decisions."
Former Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton argued on Monday night an Albury hospital upgrade would not satisfy a growing population.
He likened it to the Regional Deal and freeway bypass which he said also had not been ideal.
Cr Poulton said on Tuesday he wants Albury Council "at the next available chance" to have a "transparent conversation about what will get the best result for our region".
"I'd hope amongst a group of nine people there would be someone big enough and strong enough to follow up what is the most critical decision facing our community," he said.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said on Tuesday he told Cr King in a short phone chat on Monday afternoon of the likely call on Albury that would be made that night.
He said a letter would be sent to Albury Council outlining the decision.
"Without a level of support with Albury Council it's going to be increasingly difficult in NSW," Cr Mildren said.
"We may have to persist and take somewhat longer in getting the outcome that we're pursuing but again it has to be professional and we have to just be methodical in the way we go about it."
The Border Medical Association and Better Border Health congratulated Wodonga Council for taking the lead on a community campaign for a new hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We thank the Wodonga Council for acknowledging community concerns and applaud its commitment to support and take the lead in a community campaign to advocate for a state-of-the-art health precinct within a greenfield site that will future-proof our region and provide opportunities for possible partnerships with the private sector and education providers," the groups said in a statement.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.