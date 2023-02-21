The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines shortlisted for McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year

By Layton Holley
February 22 2023 - 3:30am
Indi MP Helen Haines has been nominated for the 2022 McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year Award. Picture file

Indi MP Helen Haines will go up against the most promising politicians in Australia later this month, as she hopes to take home the 2022 McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year Award.

