Indi MP Helen Haines will go up against the most promising politicians in Australia later this month, as she hopes to take home the 2022 McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year Award.
The McKinnon Prize, run by the Susan McKinnon Foundation in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, is an award that acknowledges outstanding political leadership across the political spectrum and is voted for by the public.
The shortlist also includes Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart (First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria), Senator David Pocock, Maribyrnong councillor Anthony Tran and the Teal Independents.
"While you might not agree with the politics or policies of everyone on the shortlist, what is very clear is each political leader showed qualities of great leadership the McKinnon Prize aims to represent," Danielle Wood, chair of the 2022 McKinnon Prize shortlisting committee, said.
"The shortlist has displayed integrity, vision, and collaboration, and within their area of influence have demonstrated courage to change our country for the better.
"This is worth celebrating."
The prize for Political Leader of the Year (must have served over five years in office) will be announced at the same time in March.
The finalists for this award include Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Bridget Archer MP, Hon Linda Burney, Alex Greenwich MP, Hon Matt Kean MP, and Senator Penny Wong.
An expert selection panel will now determine the winners, and the results will be announced in mid-March.
