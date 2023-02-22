A young East Albury man with a habit of breaching orders banning him from contact with his ex-partner has been hit with substantial fines.
Darcy McFarland was convicted and fined $3000 on two such breaches when he fronted Albury Local Court for sentence this week.
He was hit with an additional fine, plus conviction, of $1100 for contravention of an apprehended violence order.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In addition to the total fines of $4100, the 25-year-old - who pleaded guilty to the charges last week - was placed on a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told McFarland he would not avoid jail if he did it again.
"This is the third occasion now where you've breached this apprehended violence order," she told him, on sentence.
Ms McLaughlin said if McFarland disobeyed the order again, the court would have no choice but to impose a sentence where he spent "a considerable period in jail".
"I've been to Junee (jail) and I can assure you it's a place you would not want to be," she said.
A case worker with Mission Australia visited the woman's home in Springdale Heights on January 19 between 1pm and 2pm.
On approaching the house she saw the flywire screen door was closed but the main door open.
The woman, police said, then heard a man say in a raised voice: "I'm so f---ing sick of this s---."
McFarland was arrested after his presence at the house was reported to police.
