Murray River Police District has released information and photos of people officers are searching for on Wednesday, February 22.
Kyle Meadway, 32, is wanted on two outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Albury and Wagga areas.
Marie Sinclair is also wanted on two outstanding warrants.
The 33-year-old spends her time in Albury-Wodonga.
Known around the Albury and Rutherglen areas, David Parkin, 32, is sought over one outstanding warrant.
Another person wanted over a single warrant is Jeffrey Lambkin, 42, who is often seen in the Corowa and Rutherglen areas
Anyone with information about these people's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299.
Wanted on one outstanding warrant is Nakkara Edwards.
The 33-year-old is known to frequent the Moama, Shepparton and Melbourne areas.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Moama Police Station on (03) 5482 0099.
