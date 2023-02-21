The Border Mail
Two 14-year-old girls, Hanna Crighton and Brhydee Knight are missing

By Sophie Else
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
Hanna has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm-160cm tall, of slim build with long dark hair and blue eyes.

Serious concerns are held for two Albury teenagers who haven't been seen since Tuesday, 21 February.

