Police say two missing teenage girls, 14, found safe and well

UPDATE: Two teenage girls missing from Albury have been located safe and well.
Police said the 14-year-olds had been last seen at their homes in Lavington and North Albury late on Tuesday, February 21.
"Following inquiries, the girls were found safe and well in Seymour, Victoria, about 12pm today," police said in a statement on Wednesday February 22.
"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."
EARLIER: Serious concerns are held for two Albury teenagers who haven't been seen since Tuesday, 21 February.
Police said the 14-year-olds had been last seen at their homes in Lavington and North Albury late on Tuesday, February 21. .
"The girls are believed to be together and may be travelling with an older male," police said in a statement.
They have not been in contact with friends or family since.
Officers attached to the Murray River Police District have been notified and hold great concerns for their welfare due to their ages.
Pictures and descriptions have been released of the pair.
They believe the girls may have travelled to Victoria's Sunbury or Sale areas.
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is asked to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.