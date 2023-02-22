The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford's Dawson Simpson forced to retire after knee surgery

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawson Simpson played 18 games for the Saints over two years and also co-coached with Jake Sharp.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Myrtleford's Dawson Simpson has been forced to retire after last year's osteotomy, where his left leg was broken below the knee in order for the bone to be realigned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.