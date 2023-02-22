A mother vows the impending loss of her Beechworth rental home will not stop her creating a kind and decent future for her disabled daughter, Melanie.
Kay Ruggi and her daughter have lived in their house for the past 27 years, but Melanie's rapidly declining condition had the home falling well short of what they required.
The impact of Melanie's severe seizure disorder, known as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, had become especially severe since late 2019.
Ms Ruggi said Melanie, 39, had lost all her strength, so she spent her days in a wheelchair.
The combination of an inadequate house to suit Melanie's needs and issues with her rental agreement meant they had to move out.
Bert Ruggi is building a house at Chiltern for his daughter and former wife, but has run out of money to complete the project.
"My rent is being increased and I just can't afford it anymore," Ms Ruggi said.
"And the house has become nonfunctional, and has been for several years. It's just not accessible for her."
Ms Ruggi said they had until March 23 to vacate the property, but were at risk of having nowhere to go. One solution that had given them hope was the house he began building in 2019.
But having nothing left in the project kitty had created huge financial pressures, made worse by the impending move-out date in Beechworth.
"There is so much pressure on us," she said. "I don't know how we are going to do it, I don't know where we will go if we can't get occupancy in the new house, there's still a lot to do."
Ms Ruggi, who will turn 70 this year, said she was so exhausted and had found it impossible to source more carers for Melanie, who she described as having "a wicked sense of humour".
"It hasn't just been the past three years that we've struggled, it's been 40 years that we've had to walk this road on our own," she said.
About $2000 has been raised so far, but the family needed to reach $20,000 to meet the final costs for a build estimated to cost around $400,000.
Mr Ruggi said the project was a "labour of love for his daughter".
"Building the house was always an idea for her live somewhere comfortable," he said.
"It's been a slow process and very emotional and It's more than I expected it to be but I've put everything I can onto it.
"We're trying as hard as we can to make her life a little easier."
