The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fundraiser aims to help Beechworth family build house or they have 'nowhere to go'

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated February 22 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie, with her mum and carer, Kay Ruggi shows the struggles it takes to move Melanie around their current house in Beechworth, which has put scuff marks on the walls from the wheelchair. Picture by Mark Jesser

A mother vows the impending loss of her Beechworth rental home will not stop her creating a kind and decent future for her disabled daughter, Melanie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.