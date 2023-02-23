Dederang Picnic Race Club expects a good turnout for its annual picnic cup meeting on Saturday, 25 February.
With 30 degrees forecast for the day, it's precisely what club president Marcus Goonan wanted.
While March is a busier month for horse racing, with the Albury and Towong cups also taking place, Mr Goonan hoped punters would enjoy their "iconic" event.
Racegoers are expected to flock to the picturesque course, which will feature a six-race program, as well as fashions on the field, live music, food trucks and plenty of activities for children, including face painting.
Mr Goonan hopes they beat last year's crowd of 2000 people, but "there's no limit on numbers, just show up on the day".
"Preparations are in full swing this year," he said.
"People look forward to coming to the races all year, it's a unique location and unique track, and it's not just about the races, but it's a social event too. People come to catch up with their friends and family."
"Our ticket sales are really strong, and now that we're back COVID-19 is subsiding, people will hopefully buy tickets at the gates," Mr Goonan said.
"It's a matter of just turning up.
"It's going to be quite the perfect day, with a light breeze, but there will be plenty of shade."
The first Dederang Picnic Races was held in 1865, "Missing a few races here and there due to the war and weather" but "have been running ever since".
Mr Goonan said the event was more about family than the races themselves.
"Our motto is very much the fact that it's run by the community for the community," he said.
"It's a whole lot of fun, especially the Dederang mile foot race and tug of war, which has a $250 prize pool."
A pizza van, food truck, and fully stocked bar will be available to purchase items, but can also BYO food and drinks.
Last year the club raised over $35,000, which they gave back to charitable organisations, such as the Country Fire Authority, Lions Club and football clubs.
"We want to give back to different community groups up and down the valley," he said.
"Our whole goal is to be completely not-for-profit. We want to give back everything we make."
Umbrella and Marquee packages are sold out, but general admission is available at the gates for $20 for adults and free for those under 16 with an adult.
