YOU are in severe heart failure. I'm sending you to the city.
From farm to little town to big town and back again, HER comes face-to-face with her own mortality.
Unable to access the specialist care she needs in the country, she travels the long journey in and out of the city, confronting the ultimate journey to save herself, alone.
As she prepares to go under, HER past returns.
HER truth can no longer remain buried.
On the operating table HER chest is cracked open, unleashing a scream from depths unknown, spiralling out a poetic and lyrical avalanche of words unspoken and desires unfulfilled.
When she wakes, she is no longer the same.
Based on a true story, HER explores the conditioning and social expectations on girls and women in regional Australia, examining the depths that they must travel inward, to reclaim themselves.
It's been billed as a beautiful, poetic and visual feast.
IN OTHER NEWS:
HotHouse Theatre presents a world premiere production in HER by Kerryn Beatty from March 7-11.
Described as a call to women to reclaim their identity and stand in their truth, performances of HER are timed to coincide with International Women's Day, which runs on March 8.
The HotHouse Theatre commission will open its 2023 season "Awakenings" at The Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday, March 7.
Border musician Helena Kernaghan composed original music for the play while Karla Conway is the director.
The Celsius program kick-started HER by supporting locally-made work.
HER runs for 60 minutes with no interval.
A matinee open to schools and the public will run on Thursday, March 9, at 11am.
For tickets visit hothousetheatre.com.au
