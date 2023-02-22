The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

HotHouse Theatre presents world premiere of HER

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HotHouse Theatre presents a world premiere in HER by Kerryn Beatty from March 7-11.

YOU are in severe heart failure. I'm sending you to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.