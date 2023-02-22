A South Albury mother has sprung into action after she caught a man snooping around her daughter's house for the fifth time in three months.
Vicki Gray, who lives next to her daughter, Claire, on Olive Street, warned off the man on Tuesday, February 21, after she spotted him from her front yard.
The first time the man was seen at Claire's house was in October last year.
In December, her bedroom was broken into by an unknown person, which prompted the family to install security cameras and lights around the property.
Claire, a young mother herself, thought that may have solved the issue until the unwelcome visitor returned late in January, followed by another two appearances this month.
Vicki decided she would sit outside her house from time to time to watch over Claire's yard and caught the man in the act on Tuesday and ran towards him, while in her dressing gown and cat in hand, before he fled in the scene in his vehicle parked on the street.
She was unable to identify the model of the car or its licence plate but described it as a dark blue ute.
"We've lived here for 41 years and never had anything like this happen," Vicki said.
"The fact that there's been a break-in as part of the sequence of events, I don't know whether it was him, but it seems really odd that this has all been happening as well.
"I think what really rocked us this time was the fact that he turned up in a car. That's a fairly intentional act.
"After one of the first incidents, there was a bike parked in Claire's driveway leaning up against one of the fences.
"It's the brazenness of it and the fact that he keeps coming back."
Claire said she had changed her nightly routine as a result of the trespasser.
"You just don't know what people are capable of," she said.
"The bedroom windows are permanently locked now. I don't feel like I can sleep with the window open.
"I've got a four-year-old son who is sometimes here as well. It's just unpleasant and a slightly vulnerable feeling.
"I've stopped showering at night as well just because I don't like the idea of him potentially being down the side of the house where the bathroom window is.
"The security lights come on with the camera, so surely he has to know they are there and would maybe not come back, but the fact that he came back, I'm just absolutely shocked."
Vicki is hopeful the fact she spotted the man and his image was captured on the security cameras will deter the behaviour, given he hasn't done enough to be charged by police.
"Police are saying he hasn't actually committed any crime," she said.
"I hope this might prompt somebody to say something because we just want it to stop.
"Claire has a four-year-old son as well, so that's a huge concern.
"I understand that the police are constrained by the laws and everything else, but do you have to wait until someone becomes a statistic before you can do anything?"
Vicki said the man had made his way into the yard between 9.30pm and 12.30am on each occasion.
"I'm thankful that she is next door, but it's still really confronting. He just doesn't seem terribly perturbed by the lights," she said.
"I think any parent would do the same. It's not the right thing to do."
