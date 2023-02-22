A Border pub holds the title of leading entertainment venue for its network.
Albury's Beer Deluxe was crowned Best Lead Entertainment Venue and Venue of the Year at Australian Venue Company's national awards night, The Avies, on February 8.
Licensee Mitch Harris said the success of the pub's Saturday night party, Take It Easy, which has seen it regularly host top DJs and touring artists was key to the award.
"With 50 pubs in Victoria alone, including some of the biggest and best pubs in Melbourne like the Espy, Duke of Wellington and Imperial Hotel, we were stoked," he said.
"We have an exciting 2023 ahead with the next stage of investment in the area off the back of the success our teams delivered in 2022."
Australian Venue Co also owns Albury's Albion Hotel and the Birallee Tavern in Wodonga.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
