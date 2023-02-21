New road rules set to be rolled out in Victoria will have a major impact on provisional drivers, says highway patrol.
The new rules enforced from next month target driver distractions, introducing fines and demerits that could see learner and provisional drivers instantly lose their licence if caught out.
Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Savage, who oversees Wodonga, Wangaratta and Cobram highway patrol, said phone use and distraction was common in stops of young drivers.
He said the risk of being caught would be higher once new camera technology became operational in coming months, which would come as a shock to unsuspecting drivers new to the road.
"I've pulled over (drivers) who are watching movies," Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said.
"There are just so many different technologies that people are using.
"They'll be back at square one, it is as simple as that. They'll have to start all over again."
The new rules will extend existing mobile phone rules to cover modern technology, including smartwatches. It will become illegal to play videos or make video calls while driving even from a mounted device.
Mr Savage said much of the changes were needed to include modern distractions in the existing laws.
From a safety perspective he noted that accidents by drivers in the early years of driving were "absolutely" higher in the North East, with driver distraction increasing the risk of severity.
"It is about concentration," Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said.
"If you're looking at a display on a device operated by another person in the vehicle you'll be in trouble as well.
"The new rules say except when parked you must not look at a display."
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley, who is himself a former police officer, said while new rules were needed for modernisation and road safety, more clarity was needed on how they'd be enforced ahead of their roll out.
"These new rules take the use of handheld devices and inbuilt systems to a new level. The interpretation is at best grey," Mr Tilley said.
"Under these planned changes you can touch a screen to accept a call but can't scroll - who is going to be the judge of what you are doing?
"I (have) reminded the government that any new act or regulation must look across the river, must take into account how such decisions will affect Border communities.
