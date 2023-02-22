Collingwood premiership player Ben Reid says former Wangaratta gun Joe Richards has immediately stamped himself as one of the AFL club's best runners.
Richards was selected at No. 48 in last November's draft after playing in last year's premiership win over Yarrawonga.
Current Wangaratta coach Reid was invited to Collingwood training last week.
"He's going well, he played in his first, I suppose, AFL-type game in an intraclub on Friday night and he did some good things," Reid revealed.
"A number of the players down there told me he's as good a runner as they have down there."
Richards played half-forward in the match.
"Hopefully he gets a tap on the shoulder (to play seniors this year), that would be unreal," Reid offered.
Meanwhile, Reid was one of two 2010 premiership players and current coaches to link with his former outfit, joining Wonthaggi mentor Jarryd Blair.
'We got to follow the coaches around and go to their meetings, but Blairy and I have done plenty of those," he laughed.
"The club's in a different spot to when I left (2020) in terms of the make-up of the coaching staff."
Coach Craig McRae's transformation of the Pies from second-last to that gripping one-point preliminary final loss against Sydney was one of the highlights of the season.
"I think the biggest thing is the way they present to the players - we try and do if here (at Wangaratta) - it's a relaxed environment and they do it well," Reid remarked.
"The other thing is how efficient they are training, the sessions are obviously on from the get-go, but once they're over the players can relax and muck around, it's a really good place to be and anything you can grab from the higher level to bring back (to Wangaratta) can only be of benefit."
Reid has said previously that the speedy Richards is virtually irreplaceable, given he's clearly been one of the top players in the O and M in the past two seasons.
The Pies have regained former player Murray Waite from Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Barrett in an effort to replace Richards, while Reid has said Jackson Clarke, who only played his first full season as a midfielder in the premiership surge, should be even more productive.
The club will also rely on its strong batch of youngsters, including Fraser Holland-Dean and Braden Marjanovic.
The Pies start the season with an away blockbuster against Wangaratta Rovers.
